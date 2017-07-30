Joma: Duterte numero unong drug addict

TINAWAG ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison si Pangulong Duterte na “numero unong adik”.

“As an addict user of the opioid Fentanyl, Duterte is the No. 1 drug addict in the Philippines and is the most fitting target of the police units that he has turned into death squads and corrupted with money and promotions,” sabi ni Sison sa isang pahayag kahapon.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng patuloy na word war sa pagitan nina Duterte at Sison.

Ayon kay Sison, gumagamit umano si Duterte ng Fentanyl, isang napakalakas na opioid para mapawi ang sakit matapos maaksidente sa motorsiklo.

“But many people, including his so-called diehard supporters, are waking up to the fact that the illegal drug trade continues to thrive even in Bilibid and that Duterte has been favoring certain drug lords by delivering the street market to them where the low-level pushers of other drug syndicates have been slaughtered,” dagdag ni Sison.

Tinawag pa ni Sison na isang kaduwagan ang ginagawang pagpatay ni Duterte sa mga mahihirap na user at pusher, samantalang binawi umano ang akusasyon sa mga malalaking personalidad na nauna niyang isinangkot sa droga.

Sinabi ni Sison na kabilang sa umano’y inabswelto ni Duterte ay ang pinaghihinalaang drug lord na nakabase sa Cebu na si Peter Lim, ang naunang inakusahan niya bilang umano’y protektor na si dating Pangasinan governor Amado Espino Jr. at General Marcelo Garbo.

“But he has enjoyed the most the mass murder of suspected poor drug users and pushers in the urban slums by the thousands (estimated at 8,000 to 12,000) and has openly assured the obvious murderers in authority that they have the license to kill with impunity,” dagdag ni Sison.

Nagsimula ang word war nina Duterte at Sison matapos namang sabihin ng pangulo sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) na may colon cancer ang lider ng CPP.

“Duterte is overconfident that the poor victims, their families and even institutions cannot stand and fight against his presidential power,” ayon pa kay Sison.