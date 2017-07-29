Cebu gov’t employee, pamilya dakip sa P.7M shabu By John Roson Bandera

ARESTADO ang isang empleyado ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Consolacion, Cebu, at mga miyembro ng kanyang pamilya Sabado dahil sa umano’y ilegal na droga. Nasamsam sa mga suspek ang mahigit P700,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu, at nabawi sa kanila ang 11 menor de edad na ginagamit umano nila bilang “runner” ng drugs. Kabilang sa mga inaresto si Danilo Eriguero, 55, driver ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Consolacion, sabi ni Senior Insp. Reslyn Abella, tagapagsalita ng Central Visayas regional police. Dinakip din ang kanyang asawang si Thelma Eriguero, 52; at mga kaanak na sina Johnivan Eriguero, 22; John Lester Eriguero, 24; at Jerome Eriguero, 29. Ni-raid ng Consolacion Police ang bahay ni Danilo Eriguero, na isang itinuturing na “high value target” sa drugs watchlist, sa District 4, Brgy. Pulpogan, dakong alas-6 ng umaga, ani Abella. Nasamsam sa bahay ang isang baril na kargado ng limang bala, pati na 10 medium at 40 maliit na pakete na may kabuuang 60 gramo o P708,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu. Nasagip din doon ang 11 menor de edad na ginagamit umano ni Danilo bilang “runner” o “courier” ng iligal na droga, ani Abella.

