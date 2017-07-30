‘Goyo’, ‘1-2-3’, ‘Smaller And Smaller Circles’ bagong pasabog ng TBA Studios

BONGGANG-BONGGA ang mga naka-line up na bagong proyekto ng TBA Studios, kabilang na riyan ang historical-action-drama film na “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” na pinagbibidahan ni Paulo Avelino.

Ang TBA (Tuko Productions, Buchi Boy Entertainment at Artikulo Uno) ang independent film company na nasa likod ng blockbuster film na “Heneral Luna”, Urian-winning at MMFF 2016 Best Picture “Sunday Beauty Queen,” “I’m Drunk, I Love You” at ang kontrobersyal na pelikulang “Bliss”.

Ginanap ang grand launch ng TBA Studios last Wednesday sa Marquee Tent ng EDSA Shangri-la Hotel kung saan present ang mga executive producers na sina E.A. Rocha at Fernando Ortigas na siya ring nag-announce ng mga susunod nilang mga proyekto, pati na rin ng kanilang latest partnership deals.

Present sa event ang cast members and directors ng TBA Studios’ upcoming and past movie projects, pati na rin ang mga representatives ng government agency partners and corporate sponsors.

TBA has entered into a strategic partnership with the country’s leading telecommunications company, Globe Telecom. “TBA Studios and Globe Studios are co-producing several films including ‘Goyo’, the much awaited follow-up to Jerrold Tarog’s ‘Heneral Luna’. Makakasama rito ni Paulo sina Carlo Aquino, Aaron Villaflor, Gwen Zamora, Epy Quizon, Empress at marami pang iba. But sad to say, hindi raw ito mapapanood sa MMFF 2017 dahil next year pa raw talaga ang target nila para rito.

Globe is also going to co-market ‘Birdshot’, an official entry to the Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino, to ensure that the critically acclaimed film will reach more audience when it opens on Aug. 16,” ayon kay E.A. Rocha.

Ang iba pang kaabang-abang na pelikula sa ilalim ng TBA Studios ay ang “1-2-3” ni Carlo Obispo, a gripping family drama, which opened last year’s Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival starring award-winning teen stars Barbara Miguel and Teri Malvar, with Sue Prado and JC Santos.

Nandiyan din ang “Women Of The Weeping River” na siyang naging big winner sa katatapos lang na 40th Gawad Urian Awards, kabilang na ang Best Picture at Best Director para sa Mindanaoan filmmaker na si Sheron Dayoc. Isa pang dapat abangan ay ang crime thriller na “Smaller And Smaller Circles” directed by Raya Martin, based on the best selling novel of F.H. Batacan. Bida rito sina Nonie Buencamino, Sid Lucero, TJ Trinidad, Bembol Roco and Christopher de Leon.

TBA Studios also confirmed that the film adaptation of the popular graphic novel “The Mythology Class” is already in development. Its creator Arnold Arre and director Jerold Tarog, who would helm the project, made the official announcement. Wala pa raw silang cast para sa ambitious project na ito.

“Despite our age, Nando and I are the oldest babies in the industry,” ani Rocha. “But we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. They call us ‘game changers’, but really, it’s because the audience owned our vision. We want to make films that the Filipinos deserve.”

“We want to produce movies that Filipinos will remember,” dagdag ni Ortigas. “We would like that everybody that goes to the movie theaters and sees the TBA branding would know that once they see it, they will enjoy the movie and come out happy with it.”

Know more about TBA Studios and its projects, visit www.tba.ph and TBAStudiosPh on Facebook.