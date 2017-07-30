Enrique tinawag na bastos at isnabero dahil lang sa ‘selfie’

ENRIQUE Gil caught the collective ire of netizens when a photo op with a fan seemingly showed his disinterest.

Sa picture kasi ay hindi nakatingin si Enrique sa camera and it was something which fans raged about.

Ang daming nagalit sa actor. He was rude and bastos daw. He was looking at his passport kasi when he was photographed.

“Can he not spare a minute or two for a fan photo? Least he could have done is to look at the cam.”

“I think it’s true na snobbish yang si Enrique. We wanted to have pictures with him and Jake Cuenca in Boracay. Jake Cuenca was accommodating while Enrique suddenly left obviously trying to evade the fans.”

“Napansin ko din ang awkward na post na to sa IG ata. LOLZ. Baka naman di sya ready. Sana di na lang pinost. Awkward eh. Pero sayang din, pang promote ng Darna. Hahahaha. Mapag usapan man lang, wala kasing ganap ang loveteam nila ni Liza Soberano ngaun eh.. baka makalimutan na ng tao.”

“Bastos! Sandali lang naman tumingin sa cam, di pa niya pinagbigyan.”

‘Yan ang hanash ng fans kay Enrique.

“Coming from the lady in the picture. She said Quen allowed her to take a pic but he was not ready yet when the camera clicked. Grabe naman ang judgemental nyo mga tao,” depensa naman ng isang guy sa aktor.