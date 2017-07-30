Julia Clarete nagpakasal na sa boyfriend na foreigner By Jun Nardo Bandera

IKINASAL na nga ang dating Eat Bulaga host na si Julia Clarete sa kanyang Irish boyfriend na si Gareth McGeown. Pahaging lang ang nasilip sa nakaraan niyang posts sa Instagram pero nu’ng Sabado, naglabas na ng photo si Julia sa harap ng simbahan, nakasuot ng wedding gown kasama ang napangasawa. Walang caption na inilabas ang dating EB Dabarkads kungdi emoji ng puso. Bumaha naman ng pagbati sa kanyang social media account. Nanguna na riyan ang kaibigang si Pauleen Luna-Sotto na nagsabing, “You’re so beautiful! Congratulations, Jules!” Sabi naman ni Iza Calzado, “Omg!!! Congratulations and Best Wishes to you and Garet!!!”. May isang anak si Julia at ilang taon ding nag-host sa Eat Bulaga bago nangibang bansa.

