AFP soldiers bibida sa ‘Awit Para Sa Marawi’

PERSONAL naming nasaksihan kung gaano ka-intense ang Lord of Scents na si Joel Cruz sa kanyang pet project titled “Awit Sa Marawi,” a fundraising concert for the benefit of the injured and fallen soldiers, their families and displaced residents of Marawi. Magaganap ito sa Aug. 15, Tuesday, 5 p.m. sa AFP Theater, Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Tampok sa konsyerto ang Charity Diva na si Token Lizares, ang AFP Singing Soldiers at ang singing soldier grand champion na si ENS Mel Soriano.

Naisama kami ni Token sa ocular inspection nila ng Aficionado perfume owner na si Joel sa AFP Theater last Friday. Nakita namin ang enthusiasm and excitement ni Joel, Token and the rest of the group na magma-mount ng “Awit Sa Marawi” including JAMS Promotions & Talent Agency na siyang mamahala sa concert.

Kaya feeling namin ay pagkaganda-ganda ng magaganap na konsyerto na kahit singko ay wala namang mapupunta sa producer and performers. In short, pro bono silang lahat.

After sa AFP Theater, dumiretso na ang grupo sa ABS-CBN para sa radio guesting nila sa “Showbuzz” program ni Kuya Jobert Sucaldito and Ahwel Paz sa DZMM to promote “Awit Sa Marawi.”

“Actually, nanood kasi ako ng concert ni Token with the Singing Soldiers natin led by Mel Sorillano sa Bistro RJ last week. Doon na-realize ko sobrang kailangan talaga ng financial help ng ating mga soldiers na hanggang ngayon ay nakikipaglaban pa ang marami sa kanila sa gyera sa Marawi,” lahad ni Joel.

Sa show din nina Kuya Jobert at Papa Ahwel ay excited na sinabi ni Joel that he started texting his rich friends after ma-confrim na lahat ng details sa concert gaya ni Cong. Chavit Singson, Calata Corporation, Belo Medical Group at iba pa na tumulong sa sponsorship and tickets.

Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P5,000 at sa loob lang ng dalawang araw ay nakalikom agad siya ng more than P2 million in pledges.

Lahat ng tickets na bibilhin ay may resibo and all accounted for para legal lahat, “Marami kasing nagti-

take advantage sa ganitong pagkakataon kaya ako, I personally take charge of this,” say ng perfume tycoon.

Makakasama rin sa show sina Hugot King Kiel Alo, Torch Queen Malu Barry, ang magaling na si Jonathan Badon. Ang Singing Soldiers pala will be accompanied by the Special Forces Band from Nueva Ecija.

“Nakakakain tayo ng masarap. Nakakatulog tayo nang mahimbing samantalang ang mga sundalo natin na sumusugod sa isang engkuwentro ay nagbubuwis ng buhay nila para sa ating lahat.

“Hindi dahilan ang pagiging busy ng bawat isa sa atin para di makialam, para di tumulong, di ba? Let’s help one another,” huling hirit ni Joel.

For tickets, call/text 0917-8227825 and 0922-8160900.