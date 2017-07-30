Boy nagsuot ng damit sa TWBA galing ‘Divi’ sa halagang P150

ALIW na aliw kami lagi sa mga isinusuot na outfit ni Kuya Boy Abunda sa Tonight With Boy Abunda.

Napaka-fashionable kasi ng outfits ng King Of Talk at nakakalula ang mga presyo nito, huh!

Gaya na lang ng kulay gray na monk-inspired outfit na isinuot niya in one of TWBA episodes, siya pa lang ang kauna-unahang host na nakita naming nagsuot ng ganoon. Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, hindi bababa sa P40,000 ang halaga ng nasabing outfit.

Sa suot pa lang ni Kuya Boy, kahit medyo late na sa gabi sila isinasalang, e, worth watching pa rin na abangan at tutukan ang Tonight With Boy Abunda from Monday to Friday sa ABS-CBN.

But recently, nagulat kami when we were informed na binili sa Divisoria ang napaka-stylish na gray and black shirt with pockets na isinuot ng award-winning TV host. Binigay daw kasi ‘yun sa kanya ng isang kaibigan at ni-request na isuot niya sa show.

But in fairness, nagmukhang branded na damit nu’ng isuot na ni Kuya Boy. Hindi ito mukhang P150 lang!

And mind you, isang dosena ang ibinigay na shirt from Divisoria kay Kuya Boy ng friend niya. Kaya sobrang na-appreciate nang husto ng TV host ang pagiging kind and generous ng kaibigan niya.

“Alam mo naman ako, may pang-high-end at may pang-low end. Wala akong ‘middle.’ Kasi ang nasa gitna, nasasagasaan,” tila may hugot na biro ng Asia’s King of Talk. Ikaw na talaga Kuya Boy!