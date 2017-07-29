Pari nag-‘book’ ng bagets, arestado Inquirer

DINAKIP ang isang pari sa Marikina matapos umano nitong kontratahin para sa sex ang isang dalagita, iniulat ng pulisya.

Nasakote si Arnel Lagarejos, 55, ang parish priest ng St. John the Baptist Parish sa Taytay, Rizal, alas-6:30 ng gabi sa Blue Wave Mall sa Sumulong Highway, Brgy. Sto. Niño.

Ayon kay Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, Eastern Police District director, patungo ng motel ang dalawa nang harangin ng pulisya.

Nahaharap si Fr. Arnel sa paglabag sa anti-trafficking in persons act, dagdag ni Sapitula.

Napag-alaman na kinontrata ng pari ang dalagita sa pamamagitan ng teenager na bugaw, na umano’y isang bakla.

Nagkasundo ang tatlo na magkikita sila sa Blue Wave Mall.

Nakuha ng mga pulis mula sa pari ang isang iPhone 5s cellphone kung saan mababasa ang transaksyon sa pagitan nilang tatlo, at isang gray Ford explorer (TGO 350).

Nasa konstudiya na ng Marikina Police Women and Children’s Protection Desk ang biktima habang nakadetine si Lagarejos sa Marikina Police headquarters.

Tinangkang kapanayamin ng Inquirer ang ina ng biktima subalit tumanggi ito. Pinagbawalan din ang mga mamamahayag na interbyuhin ang pari.

Inaresto si Fr. Arnel sa tip ng mismong ina ng biktima na dumulog sa Marikina City police women and child protection department.

Base sa kanyang LinkedIn account, ang pari ay residente ng Antipolo, presidente ng Cainta Catholic College at naging parish priest ng Our Lady of Abandoned Parish mula Pebrero 2000 hanggang Abril 2016.

Base pa rin sa nasabing account, may Doctorate degree sa Moral Theology mula sa Pontifical Gregorian University sa Rome ang suspek.—Inquirer

