Pacman sasabak sa bakbakan sa Marawi

HANDA si Sen. Manny Pacquiao, ang tinaguriang Pambansang Kamao, na makipagbakbakan sa teroristang Maute group sa Marawi City.

Sa pagbisita niya sa mga sundalo sa 103rd Brigade sa Camp Ranao sa Marawi City, sinabi ni Pacquiao na kung iimbitihan siya ng mga sundalo na sumama sa gera ay hindi siya mag-aatubili na makipagbarilan sa mga terorista.

Si Pacquiao ay isang reservist ng Philippine Army na may ranggong Lieutenant Colonel.

Gayunman, pabiro niyang sinabi na kapag may nangyari sa kanya sa gera ay wala nang panonoorin ang mga sundalo sa boxing ring.

Balak ng mambabatas na muling bumisita sa Marawi City sa mga susunod na araw.

Aniya, kapag hindi pa rin natapos ang giyera ay sasama na siya sa tropa ng pamahalaan.

Bukod sa pagbisita sa mga sundalo para itaas ang kanilang morale ay namigay rin ang Pambansang Kamao ng mga goods sa kanila.

