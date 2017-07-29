May isyu: Kris ayaw nang makita sina Jolina at Karla sa Instagram? By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAGINGKarla Estrada sa Instagram. Nagkaroon ito ng malice sa netizens dahil ang morning show nga nina Jolina at Karla ang pumalit sa Kris TV. Pinalalabas ng ilang bashers na bitter si Kris kaya in-unfollow niya sa IG ang dalawa. Pero kinlaro ng TV host that she’s not aware na na-un-follow niya sina Jolina at Karla sa Instagram. In-explain niya na may dalawa pa siyang staff na may hawak sa kanyang IG account at tatanungin niya raw kung ano ang nangyari. Nag-sorry na lang si Kris about this, at sasabihin daw niya sa dalawa pang nagma-manage sa kanyang IG account na i-follow ulit sina Jolina at Karla kung isa nga itong malaking issue. Kris was also quoted as saying, “Walang bad blood with anybody that I’ve worked with in the past.”

