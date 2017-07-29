Daniel sa barangay tanod: Bastos din kasi ‘yang bunganga mo! By Alex Brosas Bandera

“Oo nga bakit mo minumura yung bata? Bastos din kasi ‘yan bunganga mo.” That was Daniel Padilla’s pagtatanggol sa isang fan laban sa isang tanod. Pinagmumura raw kasi ng tanod ang fan during the taping of La Luna Sangre. Na-bash man si Daniel ay mas marami ang pumuri sa kanya. “Kasi kayo ok lang sa idols nyong minumura kayong fans. Oh well swerte namin ang aming Daniel Padilla ay ayaw namumura ang mga fans nya.” “Nabasa nyo ba nagmumura ung tanod? Kayo kaya murahin matutuwa kayo? Palibhasa idols nyo snob sa fans.” “Yung matanda ang nagmura at bata ang minura pero ok lang sa inyo. Si Daniel na sinabihan ang matanda at sya pa din ang sinisisi nyo. nakakaloka ang mga bashers. malala.” “Mabait naman talaga si daniel kahit sino makatrabaho nya kahit ano pa status sinasabi mabait at marunong syang makisama. Ganyan sya pinagsasabihan nya kahit mga security nila pag may event pag nakita nyang may nasasaktan na fans.”

