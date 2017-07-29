Derek gusto nang buntisin ang GF: Pero kasal daw muna bago baby!

“MALAPIT na!” ‘Yan ang diretsong sagot ni Derek Ramsay nang tanunging kung kailan niya pakakasalan ang kanyang model-girlfriend na si Joanne Villablanca.

“My mind is set na ‘yan na, you know, I’m not looking at other women. I’m not looking at anything else.

My mind is set na,” ang paliwanag pa ng hunk actor sa ginanap na presscon ng bago niyang proyekto sa TV5, ang action-drama-suspense mini-series na AMO directed by the award-winning Brillante Mendoza.

Inamin din ni Derek na kung siya ang tatanungin, gusto na raw niyang magkaroon sila ng anak ni Joanne, pero nirerespeto raw nito ang desisyon ng kanyang girlfriend na kasal muna bago baby.

“Kasal muna, yun ang gusto ni Jo. So, nirerespeto ko yun. Pero ako, gusto ko nang magka-baby. Gusto ko na ngang magpa-check kung kaya pa. Sa dami kong bagsak, sa dami kong injuries,” chika pa ng Kapatid actor-TV host na ang tinutukoy ay ang mga sugat na nakuha niya sa paglalaro ng Frisbee.

Hindi raw totoo na nagli-live-in na sila ng kanyang girlfriend, “She stays over in the house from time to time, but she doesn’t live in the house with me. You know, she can’t leave her daughter, si Sophie, who I adore and love so much. An awesome, awesome girl.”

Kamakailan ay magkasama raw sila ni Joanne sa France, sinamahan siya nito sa World Championships of Beach Ultimate, ang World Cup ng Frisbee bilang representative ng Pilipinas, “She was very, very proud of me. And then after, yung vacation sabi ko ang regalo ko sa kanya for supporting me. I’ll show her a side of Europe that she’s never been to.”

Sa presscon ng AMO, natanong din si Derek tungkol sa kanyang anak na si Austin, na naka-base sa Dubai kasama ang ina nitong si Mary Christine Jolly, “He’s good and he was nominated to be the class president. He sent me an e-mail the other day and saying na he’s finding it tough to be the president.”

Baka raw magkita sila ngayong darating na December, huli silang nagkita ng anak noong 2015 pa, “He might be flying in December and hopefully spend Christmas with me. Last 2015, sa akin siya nag-Christmas, 2016 sa mommy niya.”

Samantala, mapapanood na ang AMO simula sa Aug. 20, 9:30 p.m. sa TV5. Makakasama rito ni Derek sina Mara Lopez, Allen Dizon, Felix Roco, Archie Adamos, Vince Rillon, Apollo Abraham at marami pang iba. May special participation din dito si Baron Geisler.

Ayon kay Derek, tatalakayin dito ang kontrobersyal na war on drugs sa Pilipinas kung saan gaganap siya bilang isang mabuting pulis. May 12 episodes ang mini-series na ito na punumpuno ng maaaksyon at madadramang eksena. Bilib na bilib din siya sa style ni direk Dante, lalo na kapag sa masisikip at matataong lugar sila nagte-taping.

“It was a breeze to work with Direk Brillante. Kasi, parang may assignment ka na pagdating mo sa set, gagawin mo lang. He will guide you pero lahat, ‘yung character in your mind, and how you’ll do it eh, sa ‘yo. Kaya, I was really surprised nu’n sa isang eksena namin na habulan. Abangan n’yo yun, totoong-totoo ‘yung mga shots ni direk!”

Ang AMO ay isa lang sa mga di matatawarang obra ni Brillante Mendoza na matapang na naglalarawan ng mga reyalidad sa ating paligid. Bukod sa pagpapalabas nito sa TV5 tuwing Linggo ng gabi, mapapanood din ito sa San Sebastian Film Festival sa Spain bilang feature movie, the director’s cut.