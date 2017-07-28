Signal No. 2 itinaas sa Batanes dahil sa bagyong Gorio INQUIRER.net

ITINAAS ang signal number 2 sa Batanes dahil sa patuloy na paglakas ng bagyong Gorio, ayon sa state weather bureau. Samantala, nakataas naman ang signal no. 1 sa Babuyan Group of Islands. Namataan si Gorio 300 kilometro silangan ng Basco, Batanes, at inaasahang magdudulot ng katamtaman hanggang sa malalakas na pag-ulan sa loob ng 600 kilometro. Patuloy namang palalakasin ni Gorio ang habagat, dahilan para magdulot ng katamtaman hanggang malalakas na ulan sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na ang Metro Manila at bahagya hanggang katamtamang pag-ulan sa iba pang bahagi ng Luzon. Patuloy namang nasa labas ng Philippine area of responsibility (PARA) ang isa pang sama ng panahon na namataan sa bahagi ng West PhilippineSea. Hindi rin ito inaasahang papasok sa Par. Inaaasahang lalabas si Gorio sa Par sa Linggo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.