Pulis, social workers inambush ng NPA sa Agusan Sur By John Roson Bandera

Isang kasapi ng New People’s Army ang napatay nang makasagupa ng mga pulis ang mga rebeldeng nanambang sa kanila at mga social worker sa Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, Huwebes ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Narekober ng mga pulis ang bangkay ng napatay na rebelde, pati isang AK-47 rifle at mga bala matapos ang sagupaan, sabi ni Chief Supt. Rolando Felix, direktor ng Caraga regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3, habang dumadaan ang mga tauhan ng Sibagat Police at Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office sa Purok 1B, Brgy. El Rio, sakay ng patrol car. Kagagaling lang noon ng mga pulis at social worker sa pamamahagi ng pera sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps sa Brgy. Afga, ani Felix. Pinaputukan ng aabot sa 10 kalalakihang may mahahabang baril ang patrol car, kaya gumanti ang mga pulis, aniya. Walang naiulat na nasugatan sa mga pulis at tauhan ng MSWD, habang isa sa mga nanambang ang napatay, ani Felix. Bukod sa bangkay ng napatay na rebelde, narekober ng mga pulis ang isang AK-47 rifle, isang bandolier, at apat na magazine na may 91 bala, tatlong dud ammunition, at tatlong basyo. Nagpakalat ng tauhan ang Agusan del Sur Provincial Public Safety Company at Army 8th Special Forces Battalion para tugisin ang iba pang rebelde, na umatras patungo sa kabundukan, ani Felix.

