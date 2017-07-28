Quantcast

Planong pagbomba sa mga paaralan ng Lumad itinanggi ng AFP

5:11 pm | Friday, July 28th, 2017

ITINANGGI ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Jr. na may kautusan si Pangulong Duterte na bombahin ang mga paaralan ng mga Lumad.
Sa isang press briefing sa Malacanang, niliwanag ni Padilla na nais lamang ni Duterte na matigil ang ilegal na operasyon ng paaralan sa komudad ng mga Lumad.
“It was just a matter of strongly communicating a strong position on behalf of government to warn the illegal educational centers which are not complying with government regulation,” sabi ni Padilla.
Ito’y matapos na magbanta si Duterte sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) na bobombahin ang mga paaralan ng lumad na nagiging kuta ng mga rebeldeng New People’s Army (NPA).
“That is how we understood the President and that is how we see and appreciate his comments regarding this. Not intended to really destroy the community but to extend a message, a very strong message, to the people behind the organization of these illegal learning institutions to comply with government regulation,” dagdag ni Padilla.
Sinuportahan naman ni Communications Assistant Secretary Marie Banaag ang pahayag ni Padilla.
“It is likewise clear that the President does not intend to bomb lumad children. On the contrary, he said that they should get out of the schools as he was referring to structures and not to children,” giit ni Banaag.

