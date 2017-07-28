9 na preso na konektado sa droga ibinalik sa maximum security compound ng Bilibid

IBINALIK ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) ang siyam na high-profile na preso sa kanilang original na preso sa maximum security compound ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP) sa maximum security compound ng Muntinlupa City kahapon.

Ito’y sa harap ng ulat ng muling pamamayagpag ng droga sa loob ng NBP.

“The report about the transfer was already submitted to the office of the OIC (Officer-in-Charge) BuCor to be endorsed to the office of SOJ (Secretary of Justice),” sabi ng isang ulat ng BuCor na isinumite sa Department of Justice (DOJ).

Nakalagay sa ulat ang mga selda ng siyam na preso na sangkot sa droga matapos ilipat sa Building 14 mula sa medium security compound kaninang umaga.

Sa siyam, inilagay sina Rico Caja, Joel Capones at Jojo Baligad sa cell 23 ng Building 14 sa maximum security compound.

Inilipat naman ang mga presong sina Benjamin Marcelo at Sam Lee Chua sa cell 24. Inilagay sina Hanz Anton Tan at Che Kit Chua sa cell 25 samantalang ikinulong naman sina Peter Co at Vicente Sy sa were cell 26.

“All these cells are located in block Charlie while Jaybee Sebastian is in block Alpha far from the cells of the 9,” ayon pa sa ulat.

Isinagawa ang paglipat matapos ang kautusan ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II noong Lunes na agad na ibalik ang mga high profile inmate sa maximum security compound.

Nauna nang tumestigo ang preso, partikular sina Sy, Co at Baligad, para idiin si Sen. Leila de Lima sa droga sa loob ng NBP.

Matatandaang nagbitiw si BuCor Director General Benjamin delos Santos dahil sa pamamayagpag ng droga sa loob ng Bilibid.