Halos 200 pamilya sa NCR naapektuhan ni Gorio 

UMABOT ng halos 200 pamilya ang apektado ng walang tigil na pag-ulan sa Metro Manila, ayon sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Tinatayang 183 pamilya o 664 katao ang lumikas sa kani-kanilang bahay at pansamantalangang nanununuluyana sa mga evacuation center, ayon pa sa ulat. Karamihan ng mga apektado ay mula sa walong barangay sa Malabon City at Valenzuela City. Sinuspinde ang klase sa 54 munisipalidad at 25 lunsod sa Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa at NCR simula pa noong Huwebes dahil sa malakas na pag-ulan dulot ni Gorio, ayon sa NDRRMC. Iniulat din ang mga pagbaha sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na ang Metro Manila dahil sa matinding pag-ulan. Sinabi ng state weather bureau na inaasahan naman ang magandang panahon sa Linggo, kung saan nakalabas na ang bagyo sa Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

