NPA leader, 3 pa patay sa engkuwentro By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang apat na kasapi ng New People’s Army, kabilang ang isang mataas na lider, nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang rebeldeng grupo sa Casiguran, Sorsogon, Biyernes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Kabilang sa mga napatay si Andres Hubilla, sekretarya ng Komiteng Probinsyal 3, Bicol Regional Party Committee, sabi ni Supt. Nonito Marquez, tagapagsalita ng Sorsogon provincial police. Narekober ng mga pulis at sundalo ang bangkay ni Hubilla at tatlo pang rebelde na di pa makilala, ani Marquez. Nagsimula ang sagupaan sa Sitio Namoro, Brgy. Trece Martires, alas-5:05 at tumagal nang 30 minuto, aniya. Nagsagawa ng “strike operation” ang mga elemento ng Intelligence Branch at Public Safety Company ng Sorsogon provincial police, Regional Intelligence Unit, Army 22nd at 31st Infantry Battalions, at military intelligence operatives kaya nagkabakbakan sabi ni Senior Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, tagapagsalita ng Bicol regional police. Walang naiulat na nasugatan o nasawi sa mga operatiba, na nakasagupa sa aabot sa 30 rebelde, aniya. Inatasan na ang intelligence operatives na bisitahin ang mga ospital at clinic sa Sorsogon para alamin kung may mga sugatang rebeldeng ginagamot sa mga pasilidad, ani Calubaquib. Inatasan naman ang mga istasyon ng pulisya sa mga kalapit na bayan na magsagawa ng checkpoint para harangin ang mga tumatakas na rebelde, aniya.

