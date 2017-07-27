NCAA On Tour games kinansela By Angelito Oredo Bandera



Mga Laro Ngayong Biyernes (Hulyo 28)

(Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan City)

12 n.n. EAC vs Perpetual Help

2 p.m. Lyceum vs Mapua

4 p.m. St. Benilde vs Arellano

Team Standings: Lyceum (4-0); San Beda (4-1); Jose Rizal (2-2); Arellano (2-2); EAC (2-2); Letran (2-2); San Sebastian (1-2); Perpetual Help (1-2); St. Benilde (1-2); Mapua (1-3) KINANSELA ng NCAA Management Committee ang pares ng nakatakdang laro Huwebes sa pagitan ng juniors at seniors team ng San Sebastian College at Jose Rizal University sa NCAA On Tour na gaganapin sana sa San Sebastian Gym sa Mendiola, Maynila dahil sa mapanganib na panahon dala ng bagyong Gorio. “Due to bad weather and suspension of classes, the NCAA games slated July 27 are cancelled,” sabi ni NCAA management committee chairman Fr. Glyn Ortega, OAR, ng Season 93 host San Sebastian.

Ipinaalam ni Ortega na ang dalawang na-postponed na laro ay itatakda na huling laro bago matapos ang unang round ng eliminasyon. Gayunman, walang inihayag na pagkakansela ang pamunuan ng NCAA sa nakatakda ngayon na isasagawang anim na sunod na laro sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City. Tampok na seniors game ngayon ang Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates na hangad ang ikalimang sunod na panalo sa pagsagupa nito sa Mapua University Cardinals (1-3) sa ganap na alas-2 ng hapon habang unang maghaharap ang University of Perpetual Help-System Dalta Altas (1-2) at Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals (2-2) sa ganap na alas-12 ng tanghali. Huling maghaharap ang Arellano University Chiefs (2-2) at College of St. Benilde Blazers (1-2) sa senoirs sa alas-4 ng hapon at ang panghuli sa juniors sa pagitan din ng dalawang unibersidad. Bitbit ng Pirates ang pinakamaganda nitong pagsisimula sapul na sumali sa liga anim na taon ang nakaraan kung saan itinala nito ang apat na sunod na panalo kontra sa mga matiitkas at kinukunsiderang mag-uuwi ng korona na JRU, San Sebastian, Season 92 runner-up Arellano at mismong defending champion San Beda. Inaasahan na masusungkit ng LPU ang ikalimang sunod na panalo lalo na sa kinakapos na koponan ng Mapua. “The championship is there but is not within our reach. We need to win more games to get there,” sabi ni LPU coach Michael “Topex” Robinson.

