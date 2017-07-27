Marinerong Pilipino pasok sa PBA D-League Foundation Cup quarterfinals By Melvin Sarangay Bandera, INQUIRER.net

Mga Laro sa Martes

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. CEU vs Racal Motors

5 p.m. Flying V vs Batangas

Team Standings: **Flying V (9-0); **Cignal HD (8-2); *Tanduay (7-2); *Marinerong Pilipino

(6-4); *Batangas (6-3); CEU (5-4); Wangs (5-5); xRacal (3-5); xGamboa (1-9); xZark’s (1-9);

xAMA (1-9)

** – outright semis

* – assured of quarterfinals

x – eliminated NABINGWIT ng Marinerong Pilipino Skippers ang inaasam nitong puwesto sa 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup playoffs matapos gulpihin ang AMA Online Education Titans, 125-71, Huwebes sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig City. Mula sa nakakadismayang 1-4 panimula, biglang rumatsada ang Skippers ng limang diretsong pagwawagi para makapasok sa quarterfinals sa kanilang unang kumperensiya sa liga. Pinamunuan ni Mark Isip ang tambakang panalo sa paghulog ng 11 sa kanyang 15 puntos sa kanilang pagragasa sa ikalawang yugto para ang 33-26 kalamangan ay lumobo sa 64-39 bentahe sa halftime para sa Marinerong Pilipino. Humablot din si Isip ng tatlong rebounds at tatlong assists. Nag-ambag naman si Julian Sargent ng 20 puntos, 10 dito sa ikatlong yugto, na sinamahan niya ng pitong rebounds, limang assists at apat na steals para sa Skippers, na ipinagpatuloy ang pagdurog sa Titans sa second half kung saan nagawa pa nitong magtayo ng 56 puntos na kalamangan, 121-65. Nagdagdag naman si Donald Gumaru ng 18 puntos at tatlong assists, si Rey Publico ay may 13 puntos at limang rebounds at si Renzo Subido ay nag-ambag ng 10 puntos, dalawang rebounds at dalawang assists para sa Marinerong Pilipino. “This is a good win for us. Magandang pabaon sa amin going to the playoffs, but I always remind the players na ibang klase ang playoffs and it’s a good thing that we have veterans who have been there before,” sabi ni Marinerong Pilipino coach Koy Banal. Kumamada si Daniel Salonga ng 14 puntos, tatlong rebounds at tatlong assists sa huling elimination game ng AMA (1-9). Kumana naman si Junjun Alas ng 13 puntos para sa Titans. Sa ikalawang laro, ipinagpatuloy ng Tanduay ang mainit na paglalaro patungo sa quarterfinals matapos talunin ang Racal Motors, 81-72. Bunga ng kanilang ikalimang sunod na panalo, winakasan ng Rhum Masters ang kanilang kampanya sa elimination round na may 8-2 kartada. Pinangunahan ni Von Tambeling ang Rhum Masters sa itinalang 13 puntos, tatlong rebounds at dalawang assists habang si James Martinez ay kumana ng 12 puntos at tatlong assists.

