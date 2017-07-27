Konsehal guilty, aide ginawang cook sa resto ng syota By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Guilty ang hatol ng Office of the Ombudsman sa isang dating konsehal ng Cebu City sa kasong Serious Dishonesty matapos umano nitong utusan na magluto sa restaurant ng kanyang girlfriend ang isa niyang empleyado kahit oras ng trabaho nito sa munisipyo. Ang parusa kay Cebu City Councilor Gerardo Carillo ay pagkasibak sa puwesto. Kung wala na siya sa gobyerno ang parusa ay magiging multa na kasing halaga ng isang taon niyang suweldo. Siya ay pinagbabawalan na muling humawak ng puwesto sa gobyerno at kinukumpiska pabor sa gobyerno ang kanyang retirement benefits. Ayon sa Ombudsman inutusan ni Carillo si Michael Abellana, Administrative Aide II na nakatalaga sa kanyang tanggapan, na magluto sa Baryo Grille Restaurant na pagmamay-ari ng girl friend nito. Sinabi ni Abellana na pumupunta siya sa munisipyo alas-5 ng umaga para mag-attendance sa pamamagitan ng biometrics at dederetso na sa restaurant para magluto. Babalik siya ng munisipyo alas-11 ng umaga upang mag-time out. Nangyari umano ito mula Hulyo 2013 hanggang Disyembre 2014. Sa kanyang affidavit sinabi ni Carillo na ang restaurant ay bukas lamang mula 8 ng gabi hanggang 6 ng umaga kaya hindi ito makakaabala sa trabaho ni Abellana. Pero sa imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman, sinabi ng pitong empleyado ng restaurant na bukas sila 24 oras. Nakita rin ng mga testigo ng Ombudsman si Abellana na nagtatrabaho roon. “The local government of Cebu was deceived into paying complainant his salary for no work done and this defraudation was made possible either because the respondent authorized it or maybe because he was grossly negligent,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman. “The testimonies establish the lie committed by the respondent and this lie was further strengthened by his signature in Abellana’s monthly Daily Time Record.”

