Bong Revilla biktima din daw

Isa rin umanong biktima ng pork barrel scam si dating Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. Kahapon ipinagpatuloy ng Sandiganbayan First Division ang pagdinig sa kasong plunder ni Revilla kaugnay ng Priority Development Assistance Fund. Tumestigo sa pagdinig sina Efren Notorio, barangay kagawad, at Sofronio Jimenez, isang magsasaka mula sa Quezon. Itinanggi ng dalawa na sila ay benepisyaryo ng pork barrel ni Revilla at pineke lamang umano ang kanilang pirma. Sa panayam matapos ang pagdinig, sinabi ni Revilla na wala siyang kinalaman sa ghost project at ang implementing agency na nasa likod nito ang may kasalanan at hindi ang kanyang opisina. “Implementing agency ‘yun. I have nothing to do with this, hindi ko kilala ‘tong mga tao na ‘to,” ani Revilla. Ayon kay Revilla ang dapat na managot ay ang pumeke sa kanilang pirma. “Alam natin biktima sila. Biktima rin ako e,” dagdag ng dating kongresista. “Dapat managot dito kung sino yung dapat managot. Ghost project ito, sino yun? Sino yung nagpeke ng signature naming? Sino yung may kagagawan? Dapat yun ang managot. Not me.” Tatlong taon ng nakakulong si Revilla matapos hindi payagan ng korte na makapagpiyansa. Sya ay inakusahan na tumanggap ng P224.5 milyong kickback mula sa non government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang PDAF.

