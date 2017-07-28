Maine niregaluhan ng ‘kalaswaan’ si Paolo, tinawag na bastos, chipangga

THERE is much ado about Maine Mendoza’s dance number with Ryan Agoncillo sa noontime show nila.

Puring-puri ng fans ang ginawang sayaw ni Maine. Talagang they find it amazing.

Well, for us amazing naman talaga because it was the first time that she did that kind of dance. But frankly, marami na ang nakagawa niyan in the past so we find it amusing kung bakit rave nang rave ang fans ni Maine.

Meron pang nagsabing it’s about time na kumalas na si Maine sa loveteam nila ni Alden Richards. Kayang-kaya na naman daw nitong magsolo.

Ano raw? Maine is useless without Alden in the same manner na mapipilayan din si Alden without Maine kaya itigil na ang ganyang mga kadramahan, ‘no!

Marami naman ang naloka sa pasalubong ni Maine Mendoza kay Paolo Ballesteros. Medyo may pagka-naughty kasi ito. It was a male genitalia shaped gift which came in various colors.

On his Instagram account, Paolo posted this caption, “Answeet mo talaga @mainedcm. Salamat sa pasalubong.”

Nag-react ang ilang fans who didn’t like Maine’s gift. May mga na-cheap-an kasi and it leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Bakit naman daw iyon ang iniregalo ni Maine sa “Die Beautiful” actor.

“Hahaha! Sabi ng mga M tards dalagang Filipina si Menggay nila. E anu tawag nila dito? Jusko! Girl you need to come out na, huwag na masyado paasahin ang mga fans. Ang nega mo nah!”

“Ang dalagang Pilipina raw ng mga mulats.”

‘Yan ang dalawang comments sa isang website na aming nabasa.

“Hahaha! Ayan inosente effect pero bastos sabi nga nila dont judge the book by its cover kasi ang laman puro kalaswaan.”

“We’re not too young nmn for this. Pero for her who claim na introvert knows this things? Hmmm. Marami na siguro nabigyan…lol!”

“Yun na nga. Introvert daw pero ang ginagawa puro bulgar. Hmmm.”

‘Yan naman ang hanash sa Twitter.