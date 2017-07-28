Dabarkads ipinagdarasal ang maayos na pagbubuntis ni Pauleen By Jun Nardo Bandera

SIGURADONG ngayon pa lang ay naghahanda na sina Vic Sotto at Pauleen Luna sa paglabas ng kanilang panganay na anak. Nasa kalagitnaan na ng pagbubuntis si Poleng kaya ilang buwan na lang ay ipapanganak na niya ang first baby nila ni Bossing. Ipinost ni Pauleen ang latest sonogram ng kanyang pagbubuntis na may caption na, “Hi my little girl! #lookup #journeytomamahood.” Maraming nakapansin na matangos daw ang ilong ng baby base sa sonogram na nakita nila. Bumaha rin ng pagbati sa IG ni Poleng mula sa kanyang followers na nagsabing ipagdarasal ang maayos niyang panganganak. Ngayon pa lang ay excited na ang lahat ng Dabarkads sa paglabas ng anak nina Vic at Poleng.

