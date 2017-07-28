Solenn ‘hubo’t hubad na nag-pose sa isang farm sa London; muling pinaligaya ng asawa By Jun Nardo Bandera

TINUPAD ng asawa ni Solenn Heussaff na si Nico Bolzico ang promise nitong na dadalhin siya sa isang tahimik na lugar bilang post birthday celebration niya. Sa Instagram posts ni Sos, nasa Soho Farmhouse siya sa London. Sa photo niya, parang hubo’t hubad siya pero nakasapatos. “They’re so light, I feel like I’m wearing nothing #InYourCaminos,” caption niya. Kuhang-kuha ni Nico ang trip ni Solenn na ayaw ng masyadong maraming tao at tahimik lang. Sa blow out niya sa asawa, nabawasan ang pagiging wifezilla ng Kapuso actress, huh! Pagbalik sa bansa, ratsada na si Solenn sa taping ng bagong show niya sa GMA na All-Star Videoke kasama si Betong Sumaya at sa Alyas Robin Hood Book 2 with Dingdong Dantes.

