Kim sa kanselasyon ng Justin Bieber concert: Sayang talaga! By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

DISMAYADO, pero naiintindihan ni Kim Chiu ang desisyon ni Justin Bieber na ikansel na ang “Purpose” concert tour nito sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Asia kasama na ang Pilipinas. “Hindi lang naman ako iyong nalungkot. Madami ang nalungkot. Sayang talaga. Pero siyempre, isa siyang Hollywood star so choice nila iyon. Next time na lang kapag ganahan na siya ulit mag-tour,” ang pahayag ni Kim sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. Narito ang bahagi ng official statement ng kampo ni Justin mula sa kanyang manager, “To those that won’t be able to see it…on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry.”

