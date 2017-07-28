Joyce Bernal ibinuking ang bagong ‘babae’ sa buhay ni Piolo Pascual

SA ISANG interview daw kay Direk Joyce Bernal ay sinabi nitong isang babae na may mahabang buhok ang type ngayon ni Piolo Pascual. Palagi raw itong ikinukuwento sa kaniya ni Piolo.

Marami tuloy ang nag-iisip kung sinong long-haired na girl ang tinutukoy nito. Kaso sumakit na ang ulo ng buong kapuluan pero parang wala naman daw long-haired na babaeng close ngayon kay Piolo. Inisa-isa na nila pero wala talaga.

“Recently ay lumabas ang pangalan ni Gil Cuerva na taga-Cornerstone, kaso guy din ito. Siya yung leading man ni Jennylyn Mercado sa isang serye sa GMA na idinidirek ni Joyce Bernal. Very close raw sina Piolo at Gil ngayon kaya di ba’t merong isyung lumabas na nakikita silang magkasama?

“Nag-explain na nga si Gil at inamin nitong close sila ni Papa P pero di totoong may something between them. Tsaka di na bago sa atin ang gay issue na iyan about Piolo. Deadma na si Papa P sa ganyan,” sabi ng isang reporter na katsikahan namin.

Well, when I saw this Gil Cuerva sa YES 100 Most Beautiful Stars ay di naman niya kasama si Piolo. Inggit na inggit nga ako sa hair niya kasi ang ganda though masyadong payat itong si Gil. Matangkad na payat, lean and mean pero mas maganda if he gains a little more weight para mas lalo siyang sexy tingnan.

Tsaka, huwag na muna nating husgahan sina Gil at Papa P, malay n’yo naman at meron pala talagang long-haired girl na kinagigiliwan si Papa P – hindi naman siguro si Sadako, iyon. Ha! Ha! Ha!