Bagyo sa susunod na linggo pa lalabas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sa susunod na linggo pa inaasahang lalabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Gorio na nagpapalakas sa Hanging Habagat na nagdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa bansa. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services napanatili ng bagyo ang lakas nito. May hangin ito na umaabot sa 85 kilometro bawat oras at pagbugso na umaabot sa 105 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na siyam na kilometro bawat oras sa direksyon ng hilaga-hilagang kanluran. Kahapon ng umaga ang bagyo ay nasa layong 615 kilometro sa silangan ng Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Ngayong umaga ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 505 kilometro sa silangan-timog silangan ng Basco, Batanes. Sa Sabado ito ay nasa layong 325 kilometro sa silangan-hilagang silangan ng Basco at sa Linggo 345 kilometro sa hilaga ng Basco. Sa Lunes ito ay inaasahang nasa layong 515 kilometro sa hilaga ng Basco at lalabas ng PAR sa Martes.

