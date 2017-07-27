Sea Games sendoff di tuloy sa Palasyo

DAHIL sa dami ng problemang kinakaharap sa bansa ay tila nababale-wala na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang sports.

Bukod sa desisyon nitong huwag nang ituloy ng bansa ang pagiging host ng Southeast Asian Games sa 2019 ay kinansela na rin nito ang planong sendoff party sa Agosto 10 sa Malacanang para sa mga atleta at coaches na tutungo sa 2017 SEA Games sa Kuala Lumpur.

Inihayag mismo sa ginanap na Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) General Assembly na hindi na matutuloy ang tradisyunal na aktibidad sa Palasyo at isasagawa na lamang ang sendoff party sa Golden Pavilion sa EDSA.

Ang delegasyon ng bansa sa Kuala Lumpur Games ay binubuo ng 773 katao kabilang ang 497 atleta.

Gayunman, umaasa pa rin ang POC na matutuloy pa rin sa bansa ang SEA Games sa 2019. Ilan sa mga kinakausap ng POC para maging “padrino” ng 2019 Games ay sina Department of Foreign Affairs secretary Allan Peter Cayetano, dating pangulo Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Nais din ni POC president Peping Cojuangco na makipagkita sa Pangulo upang ipakita ang tinutukoy nitong “entire picture” sa paghohost ng SEA Games.

“I think if he knows the (whole) story, he’ll reconsider,” sabi ni Cojuangco kahapon matapos ang ginanap na POC board at general assembly na nagkakaisang bumoto sa petisyon na ituloy ang hosting ng bansa.

“Yung sinasabing sayang ang pera, kung makita nila, hindi naman ganon kalaki.”

Noong huling nag-host ng SEA Games ang Pilipinas, umabot sa P400 milyon ang ginastos.

“Matagal pa naman or still two years from now, yun ang nawala sa picture. Iyung kundisyon ngayon baka ibang-iba na two years from now. Even peace and order. Don’t tell me yung Marawi hanggang 2019 andun pa,” aniya. “It’s wrong information that he got, yung pera saka peace and order.”

Ayon kay PSC chairman Butch Ramirez, nagdesisyon si Duterte na gamitin na lang pondo sa rehabilitasyon ng Marawi. —Angelito Oredo