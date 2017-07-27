Palasyo ipinag-utos ang suspensiyon ng pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno Bandera

IPINAG-UTOS ng Palasyo ang suspensiyon ng pasok sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno at sa lahat ng antas sa pampublikong paaralan sa buong Metro Manila sa harap ng patuloy na malalakas na pag-ulan bunsod ng habagat na pinalalakas ng bagyong Gorio. “The Office of the Executive Secretary announced work suspension in all government offices in NCR starting at 1pm. The same with classes in public schools in all levels,” sabi ng abiso mula sa Malacanang, Idinagdag ng Palasyo na nasa desisyon naman ng mga pribadong paaralan kung sususpindehin ang klase sa kanilang nasasakupan. “It is the private schools discretion to suspend their classes,” dagdag ng Palasyo. Nauna nang nagsuspinde ang pasok ng halos lahat ng lokal na pamahalaan sa National Capital Region (NCR) noong Miyerkules pa lamang ng gabi maliban lamang sa ilang lungsod partikular ang Quezon City at Makati City. Binatikos naman si Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte sa kanyang post sa Facebook na kung saan sinabi niyang nasa desisyon ng mga magulang sa lungsod kung papasukin ang kanilang mga anak.

