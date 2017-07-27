P163M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P163 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito bukas ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, halos P5 milyon ang inaasahan nilang pagtaas sa hindi tinamaang jackpot prize sa bola noong Martes ng gabi na umabot sa P158.7 milyon. Nagkakahalaga ng P19.3 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa huling bola. Ang inilalaki ng jackpot prize ay depende kung magkano ang itinaya sa partikular na bola. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa prize fund, 30 sentimos sa charity fund at ang nalalabi sa operasyon ng PCSO. Huling tinamaan ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto noong Marso 28. Tatlo ang nanalo ng P286 milyong jackpot prize. Sa bola noong Martes walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 04-56-35-38-57-49. Tatlo ang nanalo ng tig-P280,000 matapos makuha ang limang numero. Tig-P3,740 naman ang 207 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 5,572 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

