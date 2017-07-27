Paulo absent sa b-day ng anak nila ni LJ, busy sa bagong dyowa By Alex Brosas Bandera

NA-BASH si Paulo Avelino dahil hindi siya nakadalo sa 7th birthday ng anak niya kay LJ Reyes na si Aki . Pinalabas ng mga bashers na busy kasi siya sa kanyang bagong girlfriend na si Jodie Tarasek kaya dineadma niya ang birthday party ng kanyang anak. For some, hindi naging mabuting ama si Paulo dahil hindi niya binigyan ng panahon ang pinakaimportanteng okasyon ng kanyang anak. Sinagot naman ni Paulo ang bashers at sinabi niyang hindi naman siya imbitado sa birthday ng kanyang anak. Siguro ayaw niyang ma-off kaya hindi na lang din siya dumalo. Still, may regalo naman siya sa kanyang anak.

