Mega napamura sa matinding trapik; Kiko tinira ng bashers

NAGLITANYA lang si Sharon Cuneta about traffic sa kanyang FB account ay ang asawa na niyang si Sen. Kiko Pangilinan ang binalingan ng bashers.

“Traffic now is totally horrible. This is wrong. Dammit. I pay my taxes and love my country. Bakit naman kaya di gumawa ang mga ninuno natin ng matinong city planning noong araw jusko. Palala lang ng palala ito at ang masakit, alam nating lalala lang lalo ito! Grrr,” post ni Sharon recently.

Kaso, nag-boomerang kay Kiko ang comments.

“Madam…senator naman po yung asawa mo divah!! Why dont you ask him and to all his LP group to cooperate to our admistration. hindi yung contra nang contra puro criticise lng yung alam! Putak nang putak sa midya!! So i guess naman in this case gawan nila nang solusyon para naman maging proud yung sumusuporta sa kanila.”

“Bakit ngayon lang po kayo nagrereklamo dahil po yellowtard ang asawa mo. Yang trapik na yan matagal na po na problema yan at nakailang termino na po sa senado ang asawa nyo bakit hindi yan ang pagtuunan nya ng pansin hindi yung puro pambatikos sa presidente.”

“Idol Sharon pakisabi na din po yan sa asawa nyo na lageng kontra sa administrasyong Duterte. Imbes na sana tumulong na lang gaya ng problema nyo na traffic eh hnd eh kontra cla ng kontra kay Tatay Digong. Clang mga LP.

“Dati kada tatakbo si Kiko bilang senador binoboto ko xa dahil Lang Sa inyo idol Sharon. Pero nung nakaraang kumandidato xa ay hnd ko na tlga xa binoto. Sorry Idol but I still love you and KC. yun Lang.”