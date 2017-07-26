Martial law sa Mindanao walang epekto sa ekonomiya- SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nakikitang epekto sa ekonomiya ng bansa ang deklarasyon ni Pangulong Duterte ng martial law sa Mindanao, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS). Batay sa resulta ng second quarter survey, nagsabi ang 43 porsyento ng mga respondents na wala silang nakikitang epekto sa ekonomiya ang deklarasyon. Naniniwala naman ang 33 porsyento na mayroon itong masamang epekto at ang 24 porsyento ay nagsabi na makabubuti pa ito. Sa National Capital Region, sinabi ng 48 porsyento na wala itong epekto, 29 porsyento ang nagsabi na sasama at 23 porsyento ang bubuti. Sa iba pang bahagi ng Luzon, 41 porsyento ang nagsabi na walang epekto, 36 porsyento ang sasama at 24 porsyento ang bubuti. Sa Visayas, 40 porsyento ang nagsabi na walang epekto, 37 porsyento ang sasama at 24 ang makabubuti. Samantalang sa Mindanao ay 45 porsyento ang nagsabi na walang epekto, at pantay sa 27 porsyento ang sasama at makabubuti ito. Pinakamarami ang nagsabi na may masama itong epekto sa ekonomiya mula sa Class ABC na nakapagtala ng 43 porsyento. Naitala naman ang walang pagbabago sa 35 porsyento at 22 porsyento ang makabubuti. Ang Class D naman ay nagtala ng 33 porsyento ang may masama epekto, 42 porsyento ang walang pagbabago at 24 porsyento naman ang bubuti. Ang Class E naman ay 30 porsyento na sasama, 47 porsyento na walang epekto at 23 porsyento na bubuti. Ang survey ay ginawa mula Hunyo 23-26. Kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents.

