Aktor ginagastusan ng dyowang model kaya di nagdadala ng pera

KALAKARAN na ngayon sa mundo ng showbiz partikular sa mga magdyowa ang mag-share sa mga bayarin, lalo na sa kanilang date at iba pang bonding moments.

Ito ngang sikat na award-winning hunk actor at guwapo namang talaga ay may kasalukuyang ka-affair na mayamang model.

Laking abroad ang magandang model at okey lang dito ang sistemang nagbibigay siya ng share sa lalaki kapag gumigimik sila.

Noong una ay 50-50 ang arrangement nila sa mga lakaran, evening gimik man daw o out of town.

Ini-insist daw ni babae na hindi naman daw sanay na laging magpalibre sa lalaki o sinumang kaibigan nito. “It’s in her culture. She’s really liberal and she earns her own money,” sey pa ng source natin.

But of late daw, tila nakasanayan na umano ni sikat na hunk actor (na for sure ay marami na ring naipon dahil sa dami ng projects nito) na hindi magdala ng kanyang wallet o credit card each time na lumalabas sila ni maganda at mayamang model.

In short, si girl ang madalas na nagbabayad o nag-aabono, pero to be fair naman daw kay hunk actor ay ibinibigay naman daw nito ang share niya (read: 50% ng total bill) sa next meeting nila.

Sa ganitong paraan daw na-hook ang hunk actor kaya’t lalo itong naging emotionally attached sa dyowang model.

Hindi lang daw kasi nito tinitingnan na very liberal ang girl kundi isang napaka-independent na tao.

At isa nga yun sa weaknesses ni aktor, kaya huwag na tayong magtaka kung sa kasalan na mauuwi ang kung anumang namamagitan sa kanila. Sana nga dahil hindi na rin bumabata si hunk actor na ilang beses na ring nasawi sa pag-ibig.