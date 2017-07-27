Jason nasa GMA na, pasok sa Alyas Robin Hood2 By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NASA GMA 7 ang asawa ni Melai Cantiveros na si Jason Francisco. Kumalat kahapon sa social media ang ilang litrato na kuha sa taping ng Alyas Robin Hood Book 2 ni Dingdong Dantes kung saan makikita si Jason kasama ang komedyanang si Tess Bomb. May isa pa kaming nakitang photo sa Instagram ni Tess Bomb kung saan kasama nila ni Jason si Dingdong na tila naghihintay ng kanilang eksena sa ARH. May caption ito na: “Pls watch very soon ang pagbabalik ng #alyasrobinhood kasama kmi ni jason. Oo yes may tama k!!! Kaya abangan s pilot episode. mwuah mwuah mwuah! Lapit n mga kapuso!” Ang isa pang picture ay may caption na: “Oha!!! Abangan ang pilot ep guesting nmin ni jason sa alyas robin hood.yes sia nga si jason ni melai. Pls watch po kayo ah pilot episode! #alyasrobinhood.” Sa pagkakaalam namin, walang exclusive contract si Jason sa ABS-CBN kaya wala naman sigurong magiging problema kung gumawa siya ng serye sa GMA 7. Kung saan may trabaho siyempre doon siya pupunta.

