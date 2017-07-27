Tambalang Kris Aquino-Lolit Solis sa tv pinaplano na raw ng GMA 7 By Ambet Nabus Bandera

IN na in na naman ngayon si Kris Aquino sa usaping showbiz dahil sa mga bonggang kuwento ni Nay Lolit Solis, na nakasama niya sa wedding ni Cong. Alfred Vargas. In fact, isa kami sa aliw na aliw sa mga anik-anik na kuwento ni Nay Lolit tungkol sa kung paano niyang ineklay-eklay at tinuksu-tukso si Kris. Matalino talaga ang mommy nina Kuya Josh at Bimby dahil bongga ang naging reaksyon nito sa mga pasabog ni Nay Lolit. Talagang nag-dialogue ito na kukunin niyang manager for her TV career ang TV host. Ang latest ngang narinig namin ay seryoso nang pinag-uusapan ngayon ng GMA 7 ang posibleng pagbabalik sa TV ni Kris with Nay Lolit as co-host. Although alam naming “laro-laro” na lang sa talent manager ang paghu-host sa TV, nakaka-excite pa ring isipin ang pagsasama nila dahil pareho nga silang taklesa at madaldal. Kabog sa mga pasabog at walang blind-item-blind item kesehodang artista, sports figure, negosyante o pulitiko ang mga subjects nila. Ha-hahaha! Winner yun, noh!

