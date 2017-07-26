2 pulis sugatan sa NPA ambush By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang pulis ang nasugatan nang tambangan ng mga hinihinalang kasapi ng New People’s Army sa Jiabong, Samar, Martes ng tanghali, ayon sa pulisya. Nagtamo sina PO1 Roan Ralph Sabanal at PO1 John Cervantes, kapwa nakatalaga sa Catarman, Northern Samar, ng pinsala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, sabi ni Chief Insp. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, tagapagsalita ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Kinakitaan naman ang sinakyan nilang patrol car ng mga tama ng bala at shrapnel mula sa landmine, aniya. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-12:15, habang binabagtas ng dalawang miyembro ng Catarman Police ang Maharlika Highway lulan ng Hi-Lux patrol car (SKR-406). Tinatahak ng dalawa ang direksyon patungong Tacloban City at tinambangan pagdating sa Brgy. Jia-an, ani Rentuaya. Nagpasabog muna ng landmine ang di mabatid na bilang ng armado bago pinaputukan ng baril ang patrol car, aniya. Dinala na sina Sabanal at Cervantes sa Jiabong Rural Health Unit para malunasan. Nagpakalat na ng tauhan ang Samar Provincial Public Safety Company at Special Weapons and Tactics unit para tugisin ang mga salarin habang nag-iimbestiga ang Jiabong Police. (John Roson)

