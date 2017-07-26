Bahay sa Baguio nasunog; P100K naabo

Di bababa sa P100,000 halaga ng ari-arian ang naabo nang masunog ang bahagi ng isang 2-palapag na bahay ng negosyante Baguio City kahapon , ayon sa mga otoridad. Pagmamayari ni Wahab Macalangan, 44, ang napinsalang bahay sa Crystal Cave, Bakakeng Central, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera Regional Police. Naganap ang insidente dakong ala-1 ng hapon. Sinabi sa pulisya ng isang residente na nakarinig muna siya ng pagsabog at matapos iyo’y napansin na umuusok na ang bahay. Iginiit naman ng may-ari na bago siya umalis ng bahay dakong alas-7 ng umaga’y hinugot niya sa pagkakasaksak lahat ng appliance, kaya walang tumatakbong kuryente na maaaring maging sanhi ng pagsabog . Naapula ang apoy pasado alas-2 ng hapon at di bababa sa P100,000 ang dinulot nitong pinsala, ayon sa ulat ni Insp. Hesus Yango, ng Baguio Fire Department.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.