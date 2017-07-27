Donita Rose sa dating asawa: Naka-move on na ‘ko!

NAKA-MOVE on na ang TV host-actress na si Donita Rose sa paghihiwalay nila ng ex-husband na si Eric Villarama.

Sa presscon ng bagong capsule cooking show ng GMA 7, ang Jolly Heart Mate Kitchen to be hosted by Donita, ibinahagi niya sa ilang members ng entertainment media ang ilang usa kanyang personal na buhay.

“I’m actually divorced. Na-finalize siya nung December of last year. Nalaman ko kasi Filipino citizen rin ako, kailangan palang mag-annulment pa rin ako so that’s gonna take…I’m only going to start now sa annulment process,” chika ni Donita.

Dugtong pa niya, “I was married in the US. Pero hindi pa kasi ako Filipino citizen noong ikinasal kami. Then nu’ng naghiwalay na kami, akala ko divorce will be enough because sa US kami ikinasal. Then nalaman ko kapag Filipino citizen ka, you have to also get an annulment.”

“I think medyo fully healed na ako, nakapag-move on na. One of the reasons why I know na nakapag-move on na ako is because ‘yung son ko he went to visit his dad for three months. Noong una parang ayaw ko kasi parang ang sama-sama ng loob ko, but I realized na meron pala akong mga hang-ups pa rin sa nangyari. I had to get over it,” kuwento pa ni Donita.

Sa mga hindi pa nakakaalam, bukod sa pagiging hands-on mom, actress and TV host, isa ring magaling na chef si Donita. Nu’ng iwan niya ang kanyang showbiz career sa Pilipinas (2012), nagtrabaho siya Amerika bilang chef.

Ito ang dahilan kung bakit siya ang kinuhang host ng HeartMate Kitchen na magsisimula na very soon sa GMA 7. Ise-share niya sa mga manonood ang mga pambatong recipes na inihahain niya sa kanyang mga kaibigan at pamilya. Aniya, dapat daw laging kasama ang “puso” sa pagluluto para mas sumarap ang lasa ng pagkain.

Bukod dito, tutukan din ang mga easy-to-follow and heart-friendly Pinoy recipes courtesy of Jolly HeartMate Canola Oil.

This must-watch recipe sequels that will air in between commercial gaps of Unang Hirit, Kapuso Festival and Sarap Diva are set to inspire a lifetime of enjoyment in healthy cooking. As one of the country’s well-trained celebrity chefs who has honed her skills abroad, Donita had these goals in mind during the recipe planning: to share some of her personal all-time favorite Pinoy comfort food dishes with a gourmet twist and to showcase the versatility of Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil.

“The various recipes I’ve featured in each episode also speaks about simple Filipino recipes that anyone can whip up at home. From sautéing to deep fry, from desserts to sauces and dressing – the possibilities are endless!” pahayag ng HeartMate Kitchen chef.

Makakachika rin ni Donita habang nagluluto sa bawat episode ng show ang ilan sa mga Kapuso stars na handa ring mag-share ng kanilang mga experience sa pagluluto.

From the success of last year’s regional festival tour, Chef Donita, with Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil and GMA 7, is set to continue visiting the country’s top festivals this year, Cagayan de Oro’s Higala-ay and Vigan’s Raniag Festival. Surely, her can’t-miss cooking demos will point to the direction of whipping up healthy home-cooked meals using the province’s local ingredients.

“The launch of the Heart Mate Kitchen and continued regional festival tour with Chef Donita marks her third year of being the Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil brand ambassador. It is also our way of educating food lovers and passionate home cooks about the value of using a heart-healthy cooking oil in every day cooking,” sabi naman ni Fly Ace Corporation Group Product Manager for Edible Oils Zen Prudentino.