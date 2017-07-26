Mga nangutang sa CHED hindi nagbabayad By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinasisingil ng Commission on Audit sa Commission on Higher Education ang mga estudyante na nangutang sa ilalim ng Study Now Pay Later program ng gobyerno. Pinasisingil ng Commission on Audit sa Commission on Higher Education ang mga estudyante na nangutang sa ilalim ng Study Now Pay Later program ng gobyerno. Ayon sa COA, sa P85 milyon na ipinautang ng CHED ang nasingil lamang nito ay P408,000. Sinabi ng COA na mahina ang loan repayment mechanism ng apat na regional office ng CHED. Inirekomenda ng COA na humingi ang CHED ng tulong sa National Bureau of Investigation upang mahanap ang mga nangutang at ang mga guarantor nito para masingil. Sinabi ng CHED na magpapadala ito ng follow-up demand letter sa mga nangutang at guarantor at gagamitin ang iba pang legal na hakbang upang makapaningil.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.