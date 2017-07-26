Elisse, McCoy humahataw ang career; swerte sa isa’t isa Bandera

Ni Dominic Rea Ni Dominic Rea UMAARIBA na ngayon ang showbiz career ng Kapamilya young actress na Elisse Joson. Ilang taon din ang hinintay ng dalaga upang mabigyang-pansin sa mundong kanyang ginagalawan ngayon. Mula sa paggawa ng mga TV commercial, tuluyan na ngang kumikinang ang kanyang pangalan bilang isa sa may pinakamagandang mukha among our female stars sa local showbiz. Hindi lang magandang mukha meron si Elisse kundi nabigyang-pansin na rin ang kanyang husay sa pag-arte sa harap ng kamera. “Sobrang blessed lang po siguro, Tito. Ang dami ko rin pong pinagdaanan before this. Hindi po ako sumuko. Thankful po ako sa tiwalang ibinibigay po sa akin ng mga tao. “Yung hindi rin po namin sukat akalain ni Maccoy (de Leon) na yung suporta po sa amin ng fans, tulad po nu’ng ibinigay nilang anniversary celebration para sa amin, nakakataba ng puso. Hindi naman po kami nagmamadali. Chill lang po!” paglalahad pa ni Elisse. Hindi rin namin maipinta ang tuwang nararamdaman ni Elisse dahil ratsada na rin sila ni Maccoy sa taping at shooting ng kanilang mga naglalakihang proyekto. Nandiyan ang isang napakagandang teleserye under Dreamscape PH titled The Good Son at ang unang pelikula ng kanilang tambalan, ang remake ng “Ang Panday” kung saan makakatrabaho naman nila si Coco Martin. Hindi na nga talaga paaawat ang tambalang McLisse sa kanilang karera, tuluy-tuloy na ang pagganda ng kanilang mga career. Nitong nakaraang Martes, July 25 ay lumipad ang dalawa patungong Turkey para sa isang magazine shoot, babalik sila sa Pilipinas sa July 31 para sa ba pa nilang commitments.

