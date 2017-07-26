Jinggoy pinayagan magpa-ospital

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan Fifth Division si dating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada na makalabas ng kulungan upang makapagpasuri. Si Estrada ay maaaring lumabas ng Philippine National Police Custodial Center mula alas-8 ng umaga ng Hulyo 27 at ibabalik doon alas-8 ng umaga sa Hulyo 29. Siya ay iko-confine sa Cardinal Santos Medical Center sa San Juan City kung saan siya sasailalim sa videocolonoscopy. “He shall be transported to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, San Juan and no other place, on the above date not earlier than one hour before the appointed time and shall leave for his detention cell at Camp Crame as soon as the procedures are terminated,” saad ng desisyon. Gaya ng mga naunang desisyon, si Estrada ay pinagbawalan na gumamit ng anumang telecommunication device at makapanayam ng media. Nais matiyak ng doktor ni Estrada na wala itong problema kaya papasukan ng tubo na mayroong camera ang kanyang puwet para masilip ang kanyang bituka. Si Estrada ay nahaharap sa kasong plunder kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ng kickback mula sa non-government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund.

