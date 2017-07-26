Hepe ng Marawi Police sibak Bandera

Sinibak ang hepe ng pulisya sa Marawi City sa gitna ng patuloy na pakikipagsagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa mga kasapi ng Maute group, na may kaugnayan umano sa ISIS, ayon sa pulisya Miyerkules. Tinanggal si Chief Insp. Parson Asadil bilang hepe ng Marawi City Police noong Hulyo 19 base sa utos na mula Camp Crame, sabi ni Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, tagapagsalita ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police. “He (Asadil) has been reassigned to Basilan and was replaced by Supt. Ebra Moxsir, who assumed office on July 24,” sabi ni Cuyco nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Si Moxsir, isang Maranao na ipinanganak sa Marawi, ay dating nagsilbi sa ilalim ng PNP Chaplain Service sa Camp Crame. Kasalukuyan din siyang pangulo ng Imam Council of the Philippines. “At the top of his agenda is to strictly follow the rule of law, police operational procedures, and be an instrument to bring back the peace that was lost in Marawi,” ani Cuyco.

