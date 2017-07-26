Bagyong Gorio lalong lumakas

Mas lalong lumakas ang bagyong Gorio habang tinatahak nito ang direksyon palabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration umakyat na sa kategoryang Tropical Storm ang bagyo mula sa pagiging Tropical Depression. “This weather system will enhance Southwest Monsoon which will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over the Western section of Luzon and light to moderate rains over the rest of Luzon and Visayas,” saad ng PAGASA. Kahapon ang bagyo ay namataan sa layong 595 kilometro sa silangan ng Casiguran, Aurora. May hangin ito na umaabot sa 65 kilometro bawat oras at pabugsong umaabot sa 80 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ang bagyo sa bilis na 13 kilometro bawat oras patungong Hilaga-Hilagang Kanluran. Ngayong araw ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 595 kilometro sa silangan ng Tuguegarao City. Bukas ay inaasahan na ang bagyo ay nasa layong 425 kilometro sa silangan ng Basco, Batanes. Dahil sa lakas ng ulan kahapon ay kinansela ang klase sa ilang lugar sa Metro Manila.

