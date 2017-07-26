Klase sa ilang lugar sunuspinde dahil sa malakas na pag-ulan INQUIRER.net

SINUSPINDE ang klase sa ilang lugar ngayong araw dahil sa malakas na pag-ulan dulot ng bagyong Gorio. Umaga pa lamang ay nagsuspinde na ang lokal na pamahalan ng Caloocan City ng klase sa lahat ng antas sa pampubliko at pribadong paaralan. Bago magtanghali, naglabas na rin ng abiso ang ilang lugar kaugnay ng suspensiyon ng klase kabilang na Cavite, lahat ng antas (pampubliko at pribado paaralan); Malabon City, lahat ng antas (pampubliko at pribadong paaralan); Navotas City, preschool hanggang high school (pampubliko at pribadong paaralan); Quezon City, preschool hanggang high school; Valenzuela City, preschool hanggang high School (pampubliko at pribado) at Maynila, elementary hanggang high school (pampubliko at pribado)

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.