Palasyo dedma sa hamon ni Joma kay DU30 na magpa-psychiatric test

DEDMA lang ang Palasyo sa hamon ni Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison kay Pangulong Duterte na sumailalim ito sa psychiatric test matapos naman ang pahayag ng presidente sa lider ng

CPP na mag-suicide na lamang.

“No reaction,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa isang briefing sa Malacanang.

Kasabay nito iginiit ni Abella na maayos ang pangangatawan ni Duterte.

“The President has again and again declared… And we can see that he is pretty much in control of his physic — physiology. He seems to be in the best of health,” dagdag ni Abella.

Ito’y sa harap ng patuloy na palitan ng sagutan nina Duterte at Sison.

Sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) noong Lunes, sinabi ni Duterte na may sakit na colon cancer si Sison na itinanggi naman ng huli.

Noong Martes ng gabi, sinabihan ni Duterte si Sison na mag-suicide na lamang, dahilan para sumagot ang huli na dapat ay sumangguni ang pangulo sa isang “psychiatrist because he has a sick mind”.

“Those are… I believe those are really expanded statements,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Samantala, niliwanag ni Abella na wala pang terminasyon ng usapang pangkapayapaan sa National Democratic Front (NDF) sa kabila ng pahayag ni Duterte na ayaw na niyang makipag-usap ang gobyerno sa komunistang grupo.

“Officially there’s none. However, those are — those are his… You could say that at this particular stage, those are his directives. Unless — unless otherwise,” paliwanag ni Abella.