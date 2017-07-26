‘Punumpuno pa rin ng kabastusan at mura ang SONA ni PDutz!’

NAPANOOD ko ang ilang parts ng SONA last Monday, nu’ng simula ay mukhang okay naman as PDutz was reading the teleprompter pero nu’ng nag-adlib na siya, du’n na nagsimula ang pagbula ng bibig niya.

May mga matitino namang nasasabi pero may mga kabastusan talagang lumalabas sa bunganga niya.

There were foreign attendees ha, pero in one instance ay binanggit niya ang salitang “LU-LU” na ang ibig sabihin sa amin sa Ilonggo ay masturbate. Tama bang sabihin pa yan ng lider ng isang bansa sa harap ng buong mundo? Nagbiro pa siya ng huwag i-translate sa foreign delegates and meaning noon. Plus limang beses yata siyang nag-PI.

Ano ba iyan? SONA na iyan kaya we expected him to be more decent and sensitive. And he kept ranting against the NPAs, Mautes, etcetera. Yung pinu-provoke pa niya ang mga ito kaya lalong nagiging nakakatakot ang sitwasyon ng bansa natin. We are not yet at peace with these terrorists kaya the least that he could have done was keep quiet and did the best peace talk or whatever he wishes with them.

Hindi yung ginagalit pa niya ang mga grupong ito. Maawa naman siya sa napakaraming sundalo at sibilyan nating nagbubuwis ng buhay para sa kapayapaan. Ito namang mga sipsip ay left and right ang palakpakan at hagalpakan na parang tuwang-tuwa pa sa mga kalokahan ng pangulo. Kaya lumalakas ang loob ni PDutz na magmura, na maghamon, dahil napakaraming government officials din ang kumakampi sa kaniya.