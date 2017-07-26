Jennylyn, Gil pinaiyak uli ang mga Pinoy Bandera

MULING pinaiyak ni Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado ang Kapuso viewers sa isang episode ng GMA Telebabad series na My Love From The Star. Ito ‘yung eksenang nagmo-monologue si Steffi (Jennylyn) dahil miss na miss na niya si Matteo (Gil Cuerva). Na hindi niya alam ay naririnig pala ng binata sa likod ng pinto at sinasabing gustong-gusto at nami-miss na rin siya nito. Sa kuwento kasi ay dalawang buwan na lang ang natitira kay Matteo sa Earth. Problemado siya kung babalik nga ba siya sa mundong pinanggalingan niya o mananatili sa Earth para makasama si Steffi. At dahil sa mainit na pagtanggap ng mga manonood sa tambalang JenGil ay marami na ang humihirit ng follow-up project para sa dalawa dahil siguradong super sepanx (separation anxiety) daw ang mapi-feel nila kapag tapos na ang My Love From The Star na napapanood pa rin sa GMA Telebabad after Mulawin vs Ravena.

