5 Pinoy lalahok sa Allianz Jr Football Camp sa Bali By Bandera Bandera

LIMANG kabataang Pilipino ang nakatakdang tumungo sa Bali, Indonesia para lumahok sa 2017 Allianz Junior Football Camp.

Ipinakilala kahapon nina Allianz PNB Life brand director Rei Abrazaldo at chief market management officer Gae Martinez sa isang pulong pambalitaan sa Museum Cafe sa Makati City sina Aeron Christian Tenollar ng Baguio City, Konrad Sollorin ng Iloilo at Jan Meir Mitra ng La Salle Zobel na pawang may edad 14 anyos bilang mga kinatawan ng bansa sa naturang football camp.

Ang dalawang iba pa na sina Archie de la Cruz at Michael Antillo ng Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation ay hindi nakarating sa naturang press conference.

Kasama ring ipinakilala ang coach ng delegasyon na si Jess Landagan na isang dating palaboy sa kalye na nagkaroon ng pagkakataong makapag-aral dahil sa paglalaro ng football sa Don Bosco at University of Santo Tomas.

Ang football camp sa Bali ay magbubukas sa Lunes, Hulyo 31, at magtatapos sa Agosto 4.

Mula sa Bali, dalawa sa limang Pinoy na ito ay magkakaroon ng pagkakataong magsanay sa Munich sa ilalim ng mga FC Bayern coaches.

Ang limang kinatawan ng bansa ay napili pagkatapos ng National Youth Futsal Cup (NYFC) na inorganisa ng Allianz PNB Life noong Mayo 6 sa pakikipagtulungan sa Philippine Football Federation (PFF) at ng Henry V. Moran Foundation.

Kabilang sa mga pumili ay mga miyembro ng PFF kasama si Philippine National football player Danny Moran base sa kanilang “performance, technique, physique, at decision-making capabilities.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.